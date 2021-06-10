

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank will deliver its interest rate decision at 7:45 am ET Thursday. The ECB is expected to hold its main refi rate at a record low zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.50 percent.



Ahead of the announcement, the euro traded mixed against its major opponents. While it recovered against the greenback, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 133.29 against the yen, 1.0905 against the franc, 0.8634 against the pound and 1.2177 against the greenback as of 7:40 am ET.



