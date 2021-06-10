

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sempra Energy (SRE) said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE's) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) to advance future net-zero energy systems.



Sempra Energy and NREL have been collaborating for about 10 years on projects exploring the development, access and integration of low-carbon fuels and microgrid technology.



As per the MOU, Sempra Energy and NREL will continue to work on researching and developing new solutions for a lower-carbon future by technological advancements.



'To achieve global carbon-neutrality, energy systems will need to transform dramatically over the coming decades. Our partnership with NREL drives forward a vision to advance the energy systems of the future by focusing on innovation and resiliency,' said Lisa Alexander, senior vice president of corporate affairs and chief sustainability officer for Sempra Energy.



