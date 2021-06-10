

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Telecom company BT Group plc (BT_A.L, BT) said that its outlook remains unchanged, including reported capital expenditure of about 4.9 billion pounds for the year ending 31 March 2022.



BT Group has published pro forma historical disclosures for wholly-owned, independent subsidiary Openreach.



The company noted that the disclosures are designed to improve visibility of capital allocation across the networks that underpin Openreach's products: WLR1, LLU2, FTTC3, Gfast (including single order variants); FTTP4; and Ethernet.



