

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hubbard Feeds is recalling certain Easy Feed Organic Chick Starter/Grower Org as it was found to contain deficient levels of salt, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



According to the agency, low sodium may cause abnormal nerve impulses so chicks' muscles will not move well. Low sodium can also affect the cell's normal internal pressure which can affect cardiac output due to deflated muscle not working well. The growth of birds may also be negatively impacted.



This recall involves only EASY FEED ORGANIC CHICK STARTER/GROWER ORG with batch number B01785781 distributed in the state of Colorado. No other batch numbers or other Hubbard Feeds products are involved in the recall.



Customers are asked to remove all product matching the batch number from distribution and inventory and discontinue feeding it immediately.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de