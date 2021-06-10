

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), together with HanesBrands, Inc. (HBI) and HBI Branded Apparel Enterprises, LLC has jointly filed 13 lawsuits against 17 defendants for selling silicone protective earbud case covers that illegally bear HanesBrands' registered Champion trademarks.



The defendants attempted to offer the infringing products in Amazon's store, violating Amazon's policies, infringing on HanesBrands' registered Champion trademarks, and breaking the law. The lawsuits were filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington.



The lawsuits allege that the defendants used HanesBrands' registered Champion trademarks without authorization to deceive customers about the authenticity and origin of the products and to create a false affiliation with HanesBrands. Amazon closed the defendants' selling accounts.



Amazon strictly prohibits infringing and counterfeit products in its store, and has invested more than $700 million and employed more than 10,000 people to proactively protect its store from bad actors and bad products.



Amazon uses industry-leading tools to verify potential sellers' identities, and Amazon's proprietary systems analyze hundreds of unique data points to verify information provided by potential sellers.



In June 2020, Amazon launched its Counterfeit Crimes Unit, a global team dedicated to pursuing bad actors and holding them accountable to the fullest extent of the law, including by working with law enforcement.



It already has filed joint lawsuits with Italian luxury brands Valentino and Ferragamo, cosmetics brand KF Beauty, family travel accessory brand JL Childress, cooler manufacturer YETI, and family-owned-and-operated card game company Dutch Blitz.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMAZON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de