

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German consumer electronics retailer Ceconomy AG (MTAGF.PK, MTTRY.PK) said that it aims to increase the annual sourcing of electricity from renewable energies to 100% by the end of 2023, compared to about 80% in 2020.



Ceconomy aims for climate neutrality for so-called 'Scope 1 emissions' and 'Scope 2 emissions' by the end of 2023 on the calculation basis of net zero carbon emissions.



The company aims to reduce the net CO2 intensity of its so-called 'Scope 3 emissions' by 30% by the end of 2033 compared to the base year 2019. Relevant Scope 3 categories are purchased goods and services as well as transportation and distribution.



The number of sustainably labelled products in the company's own assortment is also to be continuously increased. By the end of 2023, the company wants to double this number, Ceconomy said in a statement.



