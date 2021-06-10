

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citi has launched no annual fee cash back credit card 'Citi Custom Cash'. The card automatically adapts to cardmembers' ever-changing spending needs, rewarding them with 5% cash back on their top eligible spend category - ranging from restaurants to grocery to select streaming and travel plus more - each billing cycle up to the first $500 spent, and 1% cash back on all other purchases.



In addition, new cardmembers will receive a bonus offer of $200 cash back after spending $750 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening as well as a low introductory rate on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months.



After the introductory period ends, standard APR for purchases will be applied to unpaid promotional balances, new purchases and new balance transfers. The standard variable APR for purchases for the Citi Custom Cash Card is 13.99% - 23.99% based on creditworthiness.



The standard variable APR for Citi Flex Plan is 13.99% - 23.99%, based on creditworthiness.



The standard variable APR for cash advances is 25.24%. The variable penalty APR is up to 29.99%. Minimum interest charge- $0.50. Annual fee- None.



Fee for foreign purchases -- 3% of each purchase transaction in US dollars. Cash advance fee-- either $10 or 5% of the amount of each cash advance, whichever is greater. Balance transfer fee - either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.



