

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - German logistics and transportation company Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG or HHLA (HHULF.PK, HHULY.PK) said that its Annual General Meeting approved all the proposals put to the agenda with a clear majority.



The shareholders voted on numerous items, including the proposal made by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board for distributing a dividend of 0.45 euros per Class A share in the form of a scrip dividend for the 2020 financial year compared to 0.70 euros per share paid last year. In doing so, shareholders are able to decide whether to receive their dividend in cash or in the form of shares.



In her speech, Angela Titzrath, Chairwoman of the Executive Board, shed light on the current developments and shared a forecast for the ongoing 2021 financial year, stating her confidence that the targets set will be reached despite the still challenging market conditions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

