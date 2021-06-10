

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $24 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Thursday, revealing the sale attracted average demand.



The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 2.172 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.29.



Last month, the Treasury sold $27 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 2.395 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.22.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.31.



Earlier in the day, the Treasury revealed plans to sell $24 billion worth of twenty-year bonds this month, with the results due to be announced next Tuesday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

