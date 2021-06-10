

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With 14201 new cases, the number of people infected with coronavirus in the U.S. increased to 34,264,727.



The 7-day average of daily new cases is 14,143, down 10 percent from the previous week.



452 new deaths reported on Wednesday took the total COVID death toll in the country to 613,494. The 7-day average of COVID deaths is 417.



Texas reported the most number of cases at 9231 and deaths at 37.



A total of 28,254,091 people have so far recovered from coronavirus infection in the country, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



About 70 percent of U.S. states and territories are seeing falling rates of new coronavirus infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Eight Northeast states - Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Vermont - have vaccinated more than half of their populations, according to data published Wednesday by CDC.



The death rates for heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and stroke climbed in the United States among the coronavirus pandemic, as per data released BY CDC this week.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de