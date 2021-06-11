

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK GDP data. The economy is forecast to grow 2.2 percent on month in April, following a 2.1 percent rise in March.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the currency held steady against the franc, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was worth 155.17 against the yen, 1.4181 against the greenback, 0.8596 against the euro and 1.2676 against the franc as of 1:55 am ET.



