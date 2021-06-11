

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Carnival Cruise Line confirmed first sailing for Mardi Gras and announced return of additional ships in August.



Mardi Gras will start operating seven-day cruises from Port Canaveral on July 31, with pre-inaugural sailings to the eastern and western Caribbean.



Carnival Magic will return from dry dock and homeport from Port Canaveral where it will pick up four- and five-day cruises to The Bahamas and Caribbean that were previously scheduled for Carnival Elation, effective August 7 through October 7.



Carnival Magic will also operate three new six-day cruises and one new eight-day cruise from Port Canaveral between October 11-31.



Carnival Sunrise will enter service from Miami, effective August 14, sailing four- and five-day cruises to The Bahamas and Caribbean.



Carnival Panorama will enter service from Long Beach on August 21, sailing its seven-day Mexican Riviera cruises.



Carnival Vista and Breeze (from Galveston), Carnival Horizon (from Miami) and Carnival Miracle (from Seattle to Alaska) will continue with their cruises through August that are part of the line's restart plans in July.



Meanwhile, Carnival said it has extended its pause for other ships through August 31, 2021. They are Carnival Pride (Baltimore), Carnival Sunshine (Charleston), Carnival Dream (Galveston), Carnival Ecstasy (Jacksonville), Carnival Liberty (Port Canaveral), Carnival Conquest (Miami), Carnival Sensation (Mobile) and Carnival Glory (New Orleans).



Carnival noted that it will continue to ramp up more ships and homeports in September and beyond.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

