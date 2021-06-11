

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Grainger plc. (GRI.L) said that it has acquired The Forge, a stabilised income producing Build-to-Rent asset comprising 283 rental apartments and a ground floor commercial unit via a corporate acquisition, for 57 million pounds from Moorfield Real Estate Fund III.



The purchase price represents a gross yield of 6.25%, which Grainger expects to manage in line with its standard rental margin of over 75%.



It is Grainger's first purpose built, Build-to-Rent investment in its home city of Newcastle, where the company was established in 1912 and remains headquartered.



The Forge, completed in 2019, is the stabilized Build-to-Rent asset in Newcastle. In addition to the 283 residential apartments and commercial unit, the scheme offers 3,500 sq.ft of high-quality resident amenity space.



