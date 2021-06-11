

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sturtevant, Wisconsin -based BRP U.S. Inc. is recalling around 4,600 units of certain all-terrain vehicles or ATVs due to risk for crash, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.



The recall involves 44 models of year 2021 Can-Am Outlander and Renegade ATVs manufactured in Mexico. The vehicles were sold in various colors. The model name is printed on the side panels and the vehicle identification number is given on the frame under the seat in the middle, and on the frame behind the right front wheel.



The vehicles were sold at Can-Am dealers across the United States from January 2021 to May 2021 for between $8,500 and $15,000.



According to the agency, the steering knuckle can detach from the lower arm, resulting in a loss of control of the vehicle, posing a crash hazard.



The recall was initiated after BRP received one incident of a detached steering knuckle resulting in the rider losing control and crashing. However, no injuries were reported to date related to the recalled vehicles.



Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Can-Am dealer for a free repair.



In similar recalls, John Deere, the brand name of machinery manufacturer Deere & Co., in late May recalled about 90 units of Gator Utility Vehicles for a possible crash hazard and risk of injury.



In January, John Deere called back around 1,740 units of Frontier model rotary tillers citing injury risks.



