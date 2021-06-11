

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With 14880 new cases, the number of people infected with coronavirus in the U.S. increased to 34,275,783.



The 7-day average of daily new cases is 13,412.



424 new deaths reported on Thursday took the total COVID death toll in the country to 614,007. The 7-day average of COVID deaths is 387.



California reported the most number of cases -1039, while most deaths - 37 - were recorded in Georgia.



A total of 28,278,394 people have so far recovered from coronavirus infection in the country, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump has repeated his demand that China should pay $10 trillion in global reparations for causing the coronavirus pandemic.



In a statement on his website, Trump accused communicable disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci of being wrong about the theory that the deadly virus originated in a lab in the Chinese city of Wuhan.



'Just think how bad things would have gotten if I followed Dr. Fauci's advice and never closed down travel from China (and other things)? Dr. Fauci likes to say that he is 'science,' when in fact he is merely science fiction,' he added.



Chinese researchers said Thursday that they had found a batch of new coronaviruses in bats. 'In total, we assembled 24 novel coronavirus genomes from different bat species, including four SARS-CoV-2 like coronaviruses,' the researchers wrote in a report published in the journal Cell.



Chile, which has fully vaccinated more than half its population, imposed a complete lockdown across its capital Santiago on Thursday in the wake of a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases.



Chile has one of the world's highest vaccination rates. Around 75 percent of its 15 million residents have already received at least one dose of vaccine, and nearly 58 percent are completely inoculated.



