

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the U.S. dollar moved up against its major opponents in the New York session on Friday.



The greenback approached 1-week peaks of 1.2133 against the loonie and 1.2111 against the euro, rising from its early lows of 1.2080 and 1.2193, respectively.



The greenback edged up to 0.8987 against the franc, 109.75 against the yen and 1.4113 against the pound, off its prior 2-day lows of 0.8933, 109.30 and 1.4185, respectively.



The greenback climbed to an 8-day high of 0.7129 against the kiwi and a 1-week high of 0.7703 against the aussie, from its early low of 0.7210 and more than a 2-week low of 0.7776, respectively.



The currency may target resistance near 1.25 against the loonie, 1.18 against the euro, 0.92 against the franc, 112 against the yen, 1.37 against the pound, 0.70 against the kiwi and 0.75 against the aussie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de