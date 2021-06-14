

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release final April figures for industrial production, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In March, industrial production was up 1.7 percent on month and 3.4 percent on year, while capacity utilization rose 5.6 percent on month.



New Zealand will see May results for the Performance of Services Index from BusinessNZ; in April, the index score was 61.2.



Finally, the markets in Taiwan, China and Hong Kong are closed on Monday for the Dragon Boat Festival - while Australia is also shuttered in observance of the queen's birthday. They all return to action on Tuesday.



