

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PotlatchDeltic Corp. (PCH) confirmed that a fire occurred at its Ola, Arkansas sawmill on the morning of Sunday June 13. The Ola and Galla Rock Fire Departments responded quickly and brought the fire under control.



There were no injuries reported from the fire or environmental issues, the company said.



According to the company, the damage was principally to the primary log breakdown area of the mill. The planer mill, kiln, and shipping department were not affected. Processing of existing rough lumber inventories will be completed as soon as possible.



A determination regarding downtime and costs to repair the Ola mill will be made as the extent of damage is fully assessed, the company noted.



PotlatchDeltic stated that it is preparing an insurance claim, including business interruption. PotlatchDeltic log deliveries will be diverted to other mills in the area as much as possible, however harvesting operations may be impacted.



The Ola, Arkansas sawmill employs about 148 people in the mill and wood procurement operations. The sawmill has the capacity to produce about 150 million board feet of lumber a year.



PotlatchDeltic is committed to its operations in Ola and will be assessing options and timing for repair to the damaged areas.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

POTLATCHDELTIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de