

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's industrial production increased more than estimated in April, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday.



Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent month-on-month in April. In the initial estimate, output increased 2.5 percent.



Shipment grew 3.1 percent monthly in April. According to the initial estimate, shipment rose 2.6 percent.



Inventories increased fell 0.1 percent in April, as estimated.



Inventory ration declined 2.4 percent in April.



On a yearly basis, industrial production accelerated 15.8 percent in April. In the initial estimate, output rose 15.4 percent.



