

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BP plc. (BP.L), Statkraft and Aker Offshore Wind have agreed to form a partnership - in which they will each hold a 33.3% share - to pursue a bid to develop offshore wind power in Norway.



The consortium also plans to explore opportunities to provide clean power to electrify offshore oil and gas facilities. The partnership would work with local suppliers, building industrial competencies for Norway's offshore wind market, and contribute toward value creation in the Nordic and European energy market.



BP has interests in the offshore wind sector in both the US and UK and a longstanding onshore wind business in the US.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

