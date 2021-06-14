

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - Shares of TeamViewer AG (TMVWF.PK, TMVWY.PK) were gaining around 5 percent in the morning trade in Germany after the remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solution provider, announced a new partnership with German software major SAP SE (SAP) .



Under the deal, the companies are joining forces to drive the digital transformation of workplaces and processes in industrial environments.



The partnership includes a technical integration of TeamViewer Frontline, an Augmented Reality or AR based workflow and remote support suite for deskless workers, into SAP's solutions for asset and service management as well as a joint go-to-market strategy with TeamViewer joining SAP's partner program.



AR-based processes can significantly increase productivity, reduce human errors, and machine downtime and thus decrease costs.



Alfredo Patron, EVP Business Development at TeamViewer, said, 'Because of the technical integration of TeamViewer Frontline into SAP's solutions for asset and service management, customers will benefit from cutting-edge Augmented Reality technology, great usability and the opportunity for a seamless experience.'



TeamViewer Frontline is already used by international blue chip companies, such as Deutsche Post DHL, BMW, and Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company.



In Germany, TeamViewer shares were trading at 32.02 euros, up 4.6 percent. SAP shares were up 1 percent at 119.54 euros.



