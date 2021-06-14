

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Freshpet Inc. is recalling a single lot of Select Small Dog Bite Size Beef & Egg Recipe Dog Food citing the potential contamination with Salmonella, a bacterium, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The product comes in 1 LB bags, with UPC code of 627975012939, lot code of 1421FBP0101 and sell by date of 10/30/2021.



Freshpet had designated this single lot for destruction, but it was inadvertently shipped to retailers in limited geographic markets between June 7 to June 10, 2021.



The limited number of affected products may have been sold at Publix in Florida, South Carolina, and Georgia, and at limited Target locations in Arizona and Southern California. Most of the product was intercepted at retailer distribution warehouses and not delivered to retail stores.



No other Freshpet products or lot codes are impacted by the recall.



Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, a bacterial foodborne illnesses in humans and animals.



Salmonella can affect animals eating the product contaminated with Salmonella bacteria and can spread to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially without proper hand washing.



Salmonella's symptoms in humans include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 6 hours to 6 days after exposure to the organism. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness.



Dogs with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting.



However, the company has not received any reports of illness, injury, or adverse reaction to date related to the recalled products.



Pet parents are urged to contact the company for a refund.



In similar incidents, J. M. Smucker Co. in April announced a recall of two lots of Meow Mix Original Choice Dry Cat Food due to potential salmonella contamination. Midwestern Pet Foods in late March called back certain dog and cat food brands for the same concerns.



