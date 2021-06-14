

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production surged in April, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.



Industrial production grew a working-day adjusted 59.2 percent year-on-year in April.



The industrial production volume increased 58.8 percent yearly in April.



Manufacturing output grew 63.0 percent annually in April and energy output gained 10.4 percent. Production of mining and quarrying declined 2.0 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 3.2 percent in April, after a 0.1 percent rise in March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de