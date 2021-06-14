

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google is making Workspace, previously called G Suite, available to to all users with a Google account. Users from now on will be able to access enterprise features in Drive, Meet, Docs, Sheets and more.



Google Workspace is a collection of cloud computing, productivity and collaboration tools, software and products developed and marketed by Google. It was first launched in 2006 as Google Apps for Your Domain and rebranded as G Suite in 2016.



Google Workspace consists of Gmail, Contacts, Calendar, Meet and Chat for communication; Currents for employee engagement; Drive for storage; and the Google Docs suite for content creation.



While most of these services are individually available at no cost to consumers who use their free Google (Gmail) accounts, Google Workspace adds enterprise features such as custom email addresses at a domain (e.g. @yourcompany.com), an option for unlimited Drive storage, additional administrative tools and advanced settings, as well as 24/7 phone and email support.



'You can create a secure collaboration space in Google Chat to keep everyone up-to-date, share ideas, and keep track of all your important info in one place, from videos and pictures of your last trip, to a Google Sheet of your family's annual budget. Smart suggestions help you bring in recommended files and quickly include the right people with @-mentions, whether you're drafting a message in Gmail to the whole group or scheduling a meeting invite in a shared Calendar' the company said in a statement.



Starting today, users can enable the integrated experience in Google Workspace by turning on Google Chat.



Google is also updating its video call, with the company to add more features. Google Meet will gain a Companion Mode, new moderation controls and updated Calendar RSVP options.



Google said all of its three billion-plus existing users across consumer, enterprise, and education have access to the full Google Workspace experience, including Gmail, Chat, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Meet and more.



Workspace Individual is rolling out soon to six markets, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, Brazil and Japan.



