

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Monday release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on June 1, setting the pace for a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.



At the meeting, Australia's central bank left its key interest rate and the government bond yield target unchanged, as widely expected, as it will review the asset purchase program next month.



The board left its cash rate unchanged at a record low of 0.10 percent and also retained the target yield on the three-year Australian government bond at around 0.1 percent and also maintained the parameters of the Term Funding Facility and the government bond purchase program.



Australia also will provide Q1 numbers for house prices; in the previous three months, house prices were up 3.0 percent on quarter and 3.6 percent on year.



Japan will see April results for its tertiary industry index; in March, the index rose 1.1 percent on month.



New Zealand will release May numbers for food inflation; in April, food prices were up 0.7 percent on year.



Singapore will see final unemployment data for Q1; in the previous three months, the jobless rate was 3.3 percent.



Hong Kong will provide Q1 numbers for industrial production; in the three months prior, industrial production was down 6.0 percent on year.



Indonesia will release May figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to skyrocket 65.0 percent on year after spiking 29.93 percent in April. Exports are called higher by an annual 57.49 percent after accelerating 51.94 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $2.3 billion, up from $2.19 a month earlier.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de