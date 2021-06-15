

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa Group said it aims to achieve an Adjusted EBIT margin of at least 8% and an Adjusted ROCE, excluding cash. of at least 10% in 2024.



The Group has mandated banks to prepare a possible capital increase. The Economic Stabilization Fund or ESF is considering participating in a potential capital increase without the use of additional funds by way of a so-called Op?ration Blanche.



Lufthansa noted that its executive board and supervisory board have not yet taken a decision on the size and timing of a potential capital increase. In addition, the ESF has not yet given its approval.



