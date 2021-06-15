

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co. (GM) said that its shareholders approved its director nominees. They also approved named executive officer compensation.



The shareholders ratified the selection of Ernst & Young LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2021.



The shareholders rejected report on greenhouse gas emissions targets as a performance element of executive compensation.



General Motors noted that its board and its committees will consider the results of votes when evaluating the company's governance and compensation practices.



