

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture (ACN) said that it has reached an agreement with DI Square to acquire the company's consulting capabilities for product lifecycle management (PLM) and application lifecycle management (ALM) systems integration. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Accenture noted that it will acquire DI Square's consulting capabilities for PLM and ALM systems integration - strengthening the engineering expertise of its Industry X group for automotive and other manufacturing clients.



Accenture will acquire DI Square's PLM and ALM-related know-how and client contracts as well as take on approximately 70 DI Square professionals. They will join Accenture's Industry X group in Japan, which helps clients digitize their core operations including the design, development, manufacturing and servicing of smart connected products.



Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ACCENTURE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de