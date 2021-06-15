

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche Group (RHHBY) announced Tuesday data across its growing neuroscience portfolio that showcase significant impact of therapies.



These data will be presented at the 7th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology or EAN Annual Meeting being held virtually 19-22 June, 2021.



Roche will present updated data from across the extensive EVRYSDI (risdiplam), which reinforce safety profile and efficacy in a broad spinal muscular atrophy or SMA population, following recent EU approval.



EVRYSDI, the first and only at home SMA treatment, is now approved in 42 countries, including the U.S. and EU.



Further, Roche will share three sets of data on people living with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder or NMOSD. Data for ENSPRYNG in NMOSD build on safety profile and efficacy following recent CHMP opinion, including in adults with concomitant autoimmune diseases or CAIDs.



Four OCREVUS (ocrelizumab) presentations will be shared. OCREVUS data continue to show consistent benefit on slowing disease progression in relapsing MS or RMS and primary progressive MS or PPMS.



The company's additional presentations in Alzheimer's disease or AD, Huntington's disease or HD and Parkinson's disease or PD will help to understand these complex neurological disorders.



Roche will present an overview of the CareRing initiative, which engaged AD caregivers to input and provide guidance on trial design and protocol for the Phase IB/IIA Brain Shuttle AD trial, evaluating RG6102 in people with prodromal or mild-to-moderate AD.



According to the company, the new and encore data demonstrate its commitment to advancing the clinical understanding of a broad range of neurological disorders with the goal of meeting the needs of people living with both the rarest and most common conditions.



Levi Garraway, Roche's Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development, said, 'Our data at EAN and recent European regulatory milestones for EVRYSDI and ENSPRYNG reflect our continued commitment to discovering and developing breakthrough medicines for challenging neurological conditions.'



