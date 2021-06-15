

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK unemployment data for April. The jobless rate is seen at 4.7 percent in three months to April versus 4.8 percent in three months to March.



Ahead of the data, the pound advanced against its major rivals.



The pound was worth 155.40 against the yen, 1.4121 against the greenback, 0.8588 against the euro and 1.2698 against the franc as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

