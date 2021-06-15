

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Tuesday, Destatis is set to publish Germany's final consumer prices for May. According to flash estimate, consumer price rose to 2.5 percent in May from 2 percent in April.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the greenback, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 133.46 against the yen, 1.0906 against the franc, 0.8589 against the pound and 1.2127 against the greenback as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de