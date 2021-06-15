

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch exports and imports increased in April, figures from the statistical office CBS showed on Tuesday.



Merchandise exports grew 25.7 percent year-on-year in April, following a 11.1 percent rise in March. Exports increased for the fourth consecutive month.



The latest growth was the largest since the statistics began in 1995, the agency said.



In March, more transport equipment and machines were mainly exported, the agency said.



Imports increased 21.5 percent annually in April, following a 10.7 percent rise in the prior month. Imports rose for the third straight month.



