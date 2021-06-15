

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) reported that its profit on ordinary activities before taxation for the fourth-quarter rose to 219.7 million pounds from 97.6 million pounds in the previous year.



Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company was 162.8 million pounds or 36.2 pence per share up from 78.2 million pounds or 17.4 pence per share last year.



Total revenues for the quarter grew to 1.27 billion pounds from 1.13 billion pounds in the prior year.



The company said its board recommended an increased final dividend of 35.0 pence per share compared to 33.5 pence per share paid last year. If approved at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, the final dividend will be paid on 21 September 2021 to shareholders on the register on 20 August 2021.



The company said it resumed greenfield openings towards the end of the first quarter, returned to bolt-ons in February 2021 and launched a new buyback program in May 2021. Under this program, the Group anticipates buying back up to 1 billion pounds in shares over the next two financial years. The company commenced the program at a run rate of 75 million pounds a quarter.



The company expects annual group rental revenue to be 6% - 9%.



