

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN.L, AZN) said that the STORM CHASER trial did not meet the primary endpoint of post-exposure prevention of symptomatic COVID-19 with a long-acting antibody combination, AZD7442, compared to placebo.



Trial participants were unvaccinated adults 18 years and over with confirmed exposure to a person with a case of the SARS-CoV-2 virus within the past eight days. In the overall trial population, AZD7442 reduced the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by 33% compared to placebo, which was not statistically significant.



Myron Levin, Professor of Pediatrics and Medicine, University of Colorado School of Medicine, US, and principal investigator on the trial, said that the results of STORM CHASER suggested that AZD7442 may be useful in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in individuals not already infected.



Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, said even though the trial did not meet the primary endpoint against symptomatic illness, it is encouraged by the protection seen in the PCR negative participants following treatment with AZD7442.



STORM CHASER is a Phase III, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-centre trial assessing the safety and efficacy of a single 300mg dose of AZD7442 compared to placebo for the post-exposure prevention of COVID-19. The trial was conducted in 59 sites in the UK and US. 1,121 participants were randomised in a 2:1 ratio to receive a single intramuscular (IM) dose of either 300mg of AZD7442 (n=749) or saline placebo (n=372), administered in two separate, sequential IM injections.



AZD7442 is a combination of two LAABs - tixagevimab (AZD8895) and cilgavimab (AZD1061) - derived from B cells donated by convalescent patients after SARS-CoV-2 virus.



