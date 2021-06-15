

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Indonesia's trade surplus increased in May, figures from Statistics Indonesia showed on Tuesday.



The trade surplus increased to $2.36 billion in May from $2.01 million a year ago. Economists had expected a surplus of $2.3 billion.



In April, the trade surplus was $2.28 billion.



Exports grew 58.76 percent year-on-year in May. Economists had expected a rise of 57.49 percent.



Imports rose 68.68 percent annually in May. Economists had forecast a increase of 65.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, exports decreased 10.25 percent and imports declined 12.16 percent in May.



