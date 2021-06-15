

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) announced Tuesday that it has acquired the remaining shares of Zurich, Switzerland-based Hesse & Partner AG and Hesse Consulting GmbH from founder, Guido Hesse. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Gallagher entered a partnership with Hesse and Partner three years ago when it bought a majority interest of the business.



Hesse and Partner, which was founded in 1997, develops risk management and insurance solutions for companies in the industrial and service provider sectors.



Going forward, founder Guido Hesse will become Chairman and Stephan Bachmann, previously Head of International Clients and Property Insurance, will lead the operations.



Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO, said, 'Bringing this business fully into Gallagher is another important step as we expand our footprint in Europe. The team shares our vision, client focus and entrepreneurial spirit, so this is great news for both our clients and employees.'



