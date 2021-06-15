

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Eurostat publishes euro area foreign trade data for April. The trade surplus totaled EUR 15.8 billion in March.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it fell against the franc, it climbed against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 133.60 against the yen, 1.0893 against the franc, 0.8609 against the pound and 1.2132 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



