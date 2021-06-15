

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's unemployment rate decreased in April, data from the Swedish Public Employment Service, or AMV, showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.7 percent in May from 3.8 percent in April.



The registered jobless rate decreased to 7.9 percent in May from 8.5 percent in the previous year. In April, unemployment rate was 8.18 percent.



The number of registered unemployed increased to 411,456 in May from 439,263 in the same month last year.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 18 to 24 age group, declined to 10.0 percent in May from 11.4 percent in last year.



