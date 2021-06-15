

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area trade surplus declined sharply in April as exports declined amid rising imports, data released by Eurostat showed on Tuesday.



The trade surplus narrowed to EUR 9.4 billion from EUR 18.3 billion in March. This was the smallest surplus since May 2020.



Exports dropped 2.3 percent from March, while imports grew 2.4 percent in April.



On an unadjusted basis, the trade surplus totaled EUR 10.9 billion compared to EUR 2.3 billion in the same period last year.



Exports surged 43.2 percent on a yearly basis, and imports advanced 37.4 percent in April.



In January to April period, exports grew 8.9 percent annually and imports rose 7.9 percent. As a result, the euro area recorded a surplus of EUR 67.7 billion, compared with EUR 56.9 billion in January-April 2020.



