

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - Aareal Bank AG (AAALF.PK) announced Tuesday the appointment of Jochen Klösges as its Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Hermann Merkens, who resigned from his duties for medical reasons as of April 30.



The decision is subject to the approval of the supervisory authority.



Klösges, the former Management Board member of Commerzbank and Eurohypo, is expected to take office on September 15. Management Board members Marc Hess and Thomas Ortmanns will continue to perform the CEO's duties until further notice.



Further, the company said management Board member Ortmanns will retire with effect from September 30, at his own request, having successfully served on the Management Board for around one and a half decades.



Klösges currently serves as CEO of E.R. Capital Holding GmbH & Cie. KG of Hamburg-based entrepreneur Erck Rickmers.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AAREAL BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de