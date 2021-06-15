

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's construction output declined in April after rising in the previous month, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



Construction output declined 7.2 percent year-on-year in April, after a 4.3 percent growth in March. In February, output fell 17.2 percent.



Among the main groups, construction of buildings fell by 0.8 percent and the civil engineering works decreased 14.5 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the construction output decreased 7.3 percent monthly in April, after a 11.3 percent rise in the previous month.



