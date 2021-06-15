

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation increased in May, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 2.2 percent year-on-year in May, following a 1.6 percent increase in April. Economists had expected a 1.9 percent rise.



Transport cost accelerated 10.7 percent annually in May. Communication cost rose 6.6 percent and prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco gained 7.7 percent.



Education cost grew 3.6 percent and those of restaurant and hotel gained 3.3 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.8 percent in May, following a 0.2 percent increase in the previous month.



