

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's trade balance swung to surplus in May, amid a rise in exports and imports increased in May, data from Statistics Norway showed on Tuesday.



The trade balance registered a surplus of NOK 15.5 billion in May versus a deficit of NOK 5.95 billion in the same month last year. In April trade surplus was NOK 16.73 billion.



Exports accelerated 68.7 percent year-on-year in May and increased 6.1 percent from a month ago.



Imports grew 24.4 percent annually in May and gained 9.5 percent from the previous month.



The mainland trade logged a deficit of NOK 30.5 billion in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de