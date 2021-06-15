

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) said it expects second-quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 billion and full-year 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $5 billion.



The full-year expectation is based on current contractual business and the conservative assumption that the US HRC index price averages $1,175 per net ton for the remainder of the year.



The company noted that it will announce its full second-quarter 2021 earnings results before the U.S. market open on July 22, 2021.



