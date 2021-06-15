

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - The United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority or CMA announced Tuesday that it has launched a market study into mobile ecosystems of technology giants Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Google, Inc. (GOOG) over concerns they have market power which is harming users and other businesses.



The CMA is taking a closer look at whether the firms' effective duopoly over the supply of operating systems - iOS and Android, app stores - App Store and Play Store, and web browsers -Safari and Chrome, could be resulting in consumers losing out across a wide range of areas.



The CMA refers to 'mobile ecosystems' ad this collection of gateways through which consumers can access a variety of products, content and services, such as music, TV and video streaming, as well as fitness tracking, shopping and banking.



These products also include other technology and devices such as smart speakers, smart watches, home security and lighting.



The CMA is looking into whether the two firms' control over mobile ecosystems is stifling competition across a range of digital markets as Apple and Google control the major gateways through which people download apps or browse the web on their mobiles.



The CMA is concerned this could lead to reduced innovation across the sector and consumers paying higher prices for devices and apps, or for other goods and services due to higher advertising prices.



This study is part of a broader programme of CMA work, which includes establishing a new pro-competition regulatory regime for digital markets through the Digital Markets Unit.



The CMA has been investigating Apple's App Store and Google's Privacy Sandbox proposals over competition concerns.



