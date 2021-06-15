

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation increased less than initially estimated in May, final data from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 4.7 percent year-on-year in May, following a 4.3 percent increase in April. In the initial estimate, inflation was 4.8 percent.



Transport cost increased 19.5 percent yearly in May. Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, and communication rose by 6.6 percent and 6.0 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in May, following a 0.8 percent increase in the prior month, as estimated.



