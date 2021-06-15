

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines' flights across the United States were delayed for hours on Monday evening due to technical issue in a weather information system by a third-party weather data provider. The airline later resumed flight operations after solving the issue, but there were delays.



As per reports, hundreds of flights were affected by the network issue.



In a statement, the company said, 'We are beginning to resume flight operations after our third-party weather data provider experienced intermittent performance issues earlier this evening preventing transmission of weather information that is required to safely operate our aircraft.'



The ground stop was implemented to protect the safety of crews and customers as Southwest worked with its vendor of weather data to restore connectivity.



The company asked customers to use Southwest.com to check flight status, or to consult a Southwest Airlines Customer Service Agent for assistance with travel needs.



