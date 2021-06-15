

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Walgreens (WBA) announced Tuesday that it has expanded its collaboration with Uber to offer products directly on the Uber Eats platform to customers across the United States. Customers can have health and wellness, beauty and personal care, household essentials, over-the-counter medications, and more, from Walgreens delivered through Uber.



The on-demand delivery service is now available from more than 7,800 stores across the U.S. with Puerto Rico to soon follow.



The collaboration with Uber for on-demand delivery through both Walgreens and Uber's channels, as well as integrated vaccine scheduling, gives customers simple and easy ways to put their health and well-being needs at the forefront.



Customers who wish to order Walgreens items for delivery simply need to open the Uber Eats app, tap the convenience or pharmacy icons, select Walgreens and begin shopping. To celebrate the new launch, Walgreens and Uber Eats are offering customers $20 promo off orders of $30 or more through June 27.



Additionally, Uber and Walgreens worked together earlier this year to create a new vaccine scheduling option via the Uber app where Uber users in the U.S. can choose to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Walgreens.



