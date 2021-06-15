

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economic output expanded in April, data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



Output of the national economy increased a working-day adjusted 6.4 percent year-on-year in April, following a 0.1 percent rise in March, which was revised down from a 1.1 percent growth.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, output grew 1.9 percent on month in April, after a 0.7 percent decline in the prior month.



Data showed that the primary production grew about 5.5 percent annually in April. Secondary production rose by about 3.0 percent and services production gained by around 8.0 percent from a year ago.



