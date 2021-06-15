

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Health (CVS), said that its free ExtraCare Rewards loyalty program is paying 2% back in ExtraBucks rewards moments after nearly every transaction, rather than being paid out on a quarterly basis.



Beginning in July, the 2% back in ExtraBucks Rewards that ExtraCare members love to earn on most purchases will show up in the CVS App, on CVS.com, and on digital and paper receipts, moments after a purchase.



The program is also adding a new birthday benefit for its 74 million members.



The company stated that members can choose to use their rewards on their next visit or watch them add up and spend them later, within 90 days of each respective issuance.



The company noted that ExtraCare will offer special freebies exclusively in the CVS App starting in late June and throughout the month of July. ExtraCare members will find a new free gift each week in the app, ranging from better-for-you snacks and treats to health and beauty essentials.



ExtraCare members will also now have access to $3 in celebratory ExtraBucks Rewards during their birthday month that they can use toward the purchase of their own gift from CVS Pharmacy's wide array of health and wellness products, beauty brands, everyday essentials, and better-for-you foods.



Birthday rewards are available to ExtraCare members who've opted in by sharing their birthday information, and are delivered via the ExtraCare channels the member has opted into, including email, SMS text message and the CVS App, the company said.



